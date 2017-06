Remember when Famous Uno dropped by a few weeks ago and spoke on the project, “Scream For Famous” he was dropping soon.

Well, that time is now and “Scream For Famous” is here!! What’s dope about it though is that hi word is bong in regards to the content.

The tape is full of SLAPPERS!!! Mr. WANG WANG WANG packed this jawn full of bounce and mostly courtesy of producer TeeGee.

Shout out to the Cali native and his entire Girls Love Robots crew! Give the project a spin below!