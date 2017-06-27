Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, June 27th

June 27, 2017 9:20 AM By Spence
$323 is the new grand total in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… Think you have what it takes to win the money? Just tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge and win all the cash in the Jackpot, Beat Spence, and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What celeb got mom-shamed for having her kid facing the wrong way in their car seat?      A: KIM KARDASHIAN
  2. What TV star’s youngest daughter just got engaged to European soccer star Memphis Deplay?       A: STEVE HARVEY
  3. What airline was that women on when she tried to open the emergency exit?     A: SOUTHWEST
  4. Who is the owner of, and is now selling, Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring?      A: CHARLIE SHEEN
  5. Who did the internet go crazy over because they may have fallen asleep at the BET Awards?       A: BRUNO MARS
