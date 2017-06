If you were driving your car on Route 250 in Wayne County, Ohio last Sunday, than you might’ve seen a runaway horse barreling down the highway with an empty Amish buggy! Sgt. C. Otis Smith is a highway patrol officer who was forced to stop the haywire horse the only way he knew how… Jump on him! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

