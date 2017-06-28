Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 6/28/17

June 28, 2017 9:37 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

You produce enough saliva every day to fill a wine bottle . . . and enough over the course of your lifetime to fill up 53 bathtubs.

The surface area of the five Great Lakes combined is roughly the same size as the entire United Kingdom.

There’s a fake McDonald’s in City of Industry, in southern California, that’s just used for filming.  Most of the McDonald’s ads you’ve seen were shot in that building.

Thomas Jefferson was chosen to write the Declaration of Independence over Benjamin Franklin . . . because the other members of the committee were afraid Franklin would sneak in a joke.

The best way to avoid going bald is . . . castration.  As long as you have your testes removed BEFORE you start going bald, you won’t lose your hair.  If you get them removed after you start losing hair, you won’t grow back what you lost.

