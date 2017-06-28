Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, June 28th

Spence goes 5 for 5 today as he adds another win under his belt for a total of 380 victories and only 4 loses ever… Will you be the P1 to beat Spence next? If you just tie him you’ll win the $348 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What other Hollywood star, ion addition to Leonardo DiCaprio has gotten swept up in this Malaysian money-laundering scandal and had to give $8.1 million in jewelry to the Malaysian government? A: MIRANDA KERR
- Which country is threatening Johnny Depp with a perjury investigation? A: AUSTRALIA
- What airline diverted a Fort Lauderdale/Dallas flight to New Orleans so a lady could have a baby? A: SPIRIT
- Which pregnant athlete is said to be “stunning” on the new Vanity Fair cover? A: SERENA WILLIAMS
- The TSA found a 20 pound live WHAT? In someone’s checked luggage at Boston’s airport? A: LOBSTER