The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/28/17

Bill Conner’s unfortunately lost his 20-year-old daughter, Abby, a few months ago, after she was involved in a freak car accident in Cancun… And although she passed away, her heart lives on! Inside of 22-year-old Loumont Jack Jnr, who needed a heart transplant and was a perfect match with organ donor Abby Connor. Bill told CBS news “Abbey is alive inside of him — it’s her heart having him stand up straight.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

