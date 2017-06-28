Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/28/17

June 28, 2017 9:25 AM By Chet Buchanan
Bill Conner’s unfortunately lost his 20-year-old daughter, Abby, a few months ago, after she was involved in a freak car accident in Cancun… And although she passed away, her heart lives on! Inside of 22-year-old  Loumont Jack Jnr, who needed a heart transplant and was a perfect match with organ donor Abby Connor. Bill told CBS news “Abbey is alive inside of him — it’s her heart having him stand up straight.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

