Yellow Claw was one of the uncontested hits of Electric Daisy Carnival 2017 — but when Dutch DJs/producers Jim Taihuttu and Nils Rounhuis stopped by the Lasik of Nevada See Your Music Studio, the duo were able to throttle back from their high-octane dance music roots and talk with KLUC fans about the group, their latest album “Los Amsterdam” and playing the EDC stage.