What do you think about UNLV’s New Logo?

“Hey Reb” has had a major face lift, as UNLV unveiled its new “spirit logo.” Gone is the cartoonish Rebel and his giant mustache, replaced by the profile of a cowboy-dude with an understated ‘stache and stylish hat. Apparently, this is what $50-$60,000 of re-branding money will get you.
The logo explained:
Reaction on Twitter was swift and not kind:
When the new UNLV logo looks like the Neighborhood Watch guy..... https://t.co/IiUlSYALeb—
kass (@kaaassshole) June 28, 2017
@unlv @UNLVathletics . @unlv @UNLVathletics How about this instead?? We'll even let you have it for free! https://t.co/kKJvH3jN97—
The Show (@TheShowSDSU) June 28, 2017
As an alum/current student, I might be in the minority but I ACTUALLY LIKE the new logo #unlv #LasVegas #newlogo twitter.com/unlv/status/88…—
Jordan Eisinger (@JordanEisinger) June 28, 2017
At least Mr. Terrible won't be mistaken for Hey Reb anymore #TerribleMascot twitter.com/Spencetology/s…—
Terrible Herbst (@TerribleHerbst) June 28, 2017
Here it is! The new @UNLVAthletics logo is a more modern Hey Reb!, inspired by the city we live in:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
UNLV (@unlv) June 28, 2017
@MitchMossRadio Yes. https://t.co/Mpkjqi2BDI—
Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) June 28, 2017
"@UNLV hired Adrenalin, a design firm based in Denver... paid just less than $50,000..."
OMG.
reviewjournal.com/sports/unlv/un…—
Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) June 28, 2017
The Las Vegas Wyatt Earps twitter.com/lasvegaslocall…—
. (@BuddStark) June 28, 2017
@LasVegasLocally @UNLVathletics @unlv Rebels Marketing Meeting https://t.co/NaDhV4bcpt—
Lou Magelowitz (@LouMagel) June 28, 2017
I made a new "spirit mark" for #unlv. That'll be $60K https://t.co/zHplyMeSBD—
Drew Sheehy (@DJ_Sheehy) June 28, 2017
What are your thoughts?