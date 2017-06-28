Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

What do you think about UNLV’s New Logo?

June 28, 2017 3:48 PM By Spence
Filed Under: logo, rebels, UNLV

“Hey Reb” has had a major face lift, as UNLV unveiled its new “spirit logo.” Gone is the cartoonish Rebel and his giant mustache, replaced by the profile of a cowboy-dude with an understated ‘stache and stylish hat. Apparently, this is what $50-$60,000 of re-branding money will get you.

The logo explained:

unlv logo explained What do you think about UNLVs New Logo?

UNLV


 
Reaction on Twitter was swift and not kind:
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
What are your thoughts?

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live