Chet’s Randoms for 6/29/17

June 29, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

In the 1700s and 1800s, squirrels were popular pets.

The producers of“Gone with the Wind” were fined $5,000 for using the word “damn” in the movie.

Only four of the number one NFL draft picks from the past 20 years have won a Super Bowl:

    Orlando Pace with the Rams in 2000 . . . Peyton Manning with the Colts in 2007 and the Broncos in 2016 . . . Eli       Manning with the Giants in 2008 and 2012 . . . and David Carr with the Giants in 2012, but he didn’t actually play in the game.

Approximately 2% of people have a gene that makes it so their armpits don’t smell, even without deodorant.

The first speeding ticket was given out in 1899 in Manhattan . . . to a cab driver who was going a blazing 12 miles-per-hour in an eight-mile-an-hour zone.

