Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, June 29th

June 29, 2017 10:16 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Spence breezes to his 12th win in a row today as the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot reaches a new total of $373! What’s Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question, 30 second, pop-culture trivia game, where you can win all of the cash in the Jackpot if you can just tie Spence! Did I mention the $1,000 if you can beat him? Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What actor has a new reality tvc show debuting soon where he claims to have encountered an Ozark mountain Bigfoot?     A: ROB LOWE
  2. Simon Cowell was on the judging panel for which show when he got slapped in the face by a contestant?    A: X FACTOR
  3. Which office supply chain was acquired by a private equity firm for almost seven billion dollars?    A: STAPLES
  4. Which sportscaster has lost 74 pounds and is nearly unrecognizable?     A: JAMES BROWN
  5. What group’s new video features The Plaza, Oscar Goodman, Dino’s, and the Villas at Caesars?      A: THE KILLERS
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live