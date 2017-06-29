Spivey Podcast For Thursday, June 29th, 2017

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. In today’s edition: Angie caught her husband talking to another female a few years ago, is he interested in someone else? Bryan has never met his dad, but his dad passed away, did his dad even know he had a son? Christy did Gary’s meditation about 30 days ago and went through a purple door and now she cant sleep at night…

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s