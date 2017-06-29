Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/29/17

June 29, 2017 10:19 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Last month, someone dropped off a pregnant dog named “Blossom” at an animal shelter in Houston. She eventually gave birth to three puppies, but unfortunately two died a few days later from an infection… Blossom was deviated, she would wander around the animal shelter looking for her lost puppies. The next day, six abandoned puppies came to the shelter, puppies that needed milk and nursing, so the employees introduced the them to Blossom! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live