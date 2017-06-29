The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 6/29/17

Last month, someone dropped off a pregnant dog named “Blossom” at an animal shelter in Houston. She eventually gave birth to three puppies, but unfortunately two died a few days later from an infection… Blossom was deviated, she would wander around the animal shelter looking for her lost puppies. The next day, six abandoned puppies came to the shelter, puppies that needed milk and nursing, so the employees introduced the them to Blossom! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

