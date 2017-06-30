Debut of the Downtown Loop with the Morning zoo

In case you missed it, Chet and the Morning Zoo went on Facebook Live to show the debut of the Downtown Loop! The Downtown Loop is a Free Shuttle Service which will hold up to 19 Passengers and halt at seven predetermined downtown stops every 20 minutes. The city is paying $275,000 for the first six months to see how it goes and can then extend it if they choose. Chet and the Morning Zoo captured all the excitement of the grand opening were they were joined by Las Vegas impersonators that only Downtown Las Vegas can offer.

Check out the video here.