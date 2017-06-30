Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, June 30th

June 30, 2017 8:49 AM By Spence
You could win over to $1300! How? Just tie Spence in Spence’s challenge and win the $398 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who has supposedly “unveiled the most outrageous donuts ever made?      A: KRISPY KREME
  2. What former Major league pitcher is hinting at a 2024 Presidential run?     A: CURT SCHILLING
  3. At his first press conference as a Minnesota Timber wolf… NBA star Jimmy Butler gave everyone what?      A: HIS PHONE NUMBER
  4. Who just announced one final stop for their very intimate Bud Light Dive Bar Tour?       A: LADY GAGA-JULY 13 IN LAS VEGAS 
  5. After his first day of shooting on the new Han Solo film, the new director trolled a little on Twitter. Who is that new director?     A: RON HOWARD
