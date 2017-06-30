‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Vegas Auditions!

This could be your chance to be a millionaire, or at least live out your 15 minutes of fame on national television!

According to KTNV,

The long-running, popular game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” hosted by Chris Harrison, is searching for outstanding contestants and enthusiastic audience members in Las Vegas for the 2017-2018 season premiering on Sept. 11, 2017!

Open auditions will be held at Bally’s Las Vegas, located at 3645 S. Las Vegas Blvd., from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following days:

July 5 – 8

July 12 – 15

July 18

Since the iconic show debuted in syndication in 2002, contestants have won more than $95 million and with the upcoming auditions, Las Vegas-area residents and summertime visitors to the city can audition for a shot at playing for the $1 million prize.

Please note that audition space is limited. Admission to the audition session(s) is not guaranteed to everyone who arrives at the audition site. You must be 18 years of age or older. For further information and complete eligibility requirements please go to http://millionairetv.dadt.com/las-vegas-auditions/.