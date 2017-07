Jay-Z drops an album, Rihanna displays PDA with a billionaire. What else happened?? We’ve got you covered inide the #WeeklyWrapUP

Alex ‘A.D.’ Davis came to Las Vegas in 2014 by way of Ohio. The cultured midwesterner obtained his Bachelors & Masters degrees in Media & Communication from Bowling Green State University. Starting his radio career at the age of 18, A.D...