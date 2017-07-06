100 Better Uses for UNLV’s New Logo

Searching out a Rebel fan who actually likes UNLV administration’s futile flip on the “Hey Reb” logo was harder than finding a coherent thought in a Donald Trump speech.

But, ya know, we strive to find the positivity in any situation, no matter how dire. And, if you’ve seen the disaster that is UNLV’s new “spirit brand,” you know what I’m talking about.

So, we had to ask, “What else could this logo be used for?” We have found 100 better uses for it. This episode features uses for your dog and even your baby.





Use #15:Use #46:Use #79:#NotMyHeyReb