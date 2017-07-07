Listen to Blue Ivy Freestyle on JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

By Hayden Wright

JAY-Z’s 4:44 was certified platinum in the week since its release, as fans flocked to iTunes and streaming services to hear his new material. Physical albums are still a thing, too—and JAY’s made it worth the brief wait to buy 4:44 on CD and vinyl. The physical editions include a song titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” on which 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter flexes her rap muscles.

The fledgling MC has a steady, confident flow for a kindergartener. Fans on Twitter were slayed by the leaked verse, which contains riffs like “boom-shaka-laka” and so on. She might not be ghostwriting for any rap superstars in the near future, but Blue certainly has potential.

Listen to the verse here:

Blue Ivy rapping on 4:44 https://t.co/jC7PpJWg5a —

Beyoncé Aus 🤰🏽 (@BeyonceAUS) July 07, 2017

Here’s what fans (who’ve dubbed themselves “The Ivy League”) are saying on Twitter:

me bopping to Blue Ivy's freestyle despite not knowing a single word she said https://t.co/5wOpXB9bUm —

dess (@saiIormood) July 07, 2017

BLUE IVY'S FANBASE IS THE IVY LEAGUE! https://t.co/PZOrYZnXH8 —

#IvyLeague (@beyupdates_) July 07, 2017

When Kanye realizes it's time to put North West in the studio after hearing Blue Ivy... https://t.co/18A671geK1 —

Percy Mack (@Nicktheegr8) July 07, 2017