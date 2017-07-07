Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Win An Invitation To A Penthouse Party with Demi Lovato

July 7, 2017 4:41 AM
Filed Under: KLUC, Las Vegas, Penthouse Party, Republic Records, Sorry Not Sorry

This weekend (July 7-9), 98.5 KLUC is bringing fans to the Strip to experience a once in a lifetime penthouse party with Demi Lovato, in celebration of her new single, Sorry Not Sorry! 98.5 KLUC has been given a very exclusive invitation to attend a Penthouse Party with Demi Lovato — and we want to invite you.

98.5 KLUC will be giving a winner and a guest an invitation to attend a party which will take place at a private penthouse on Friday, July 14th in Las Vegas. Listen to 98.5 KLUC all weekend long for your chance to be at this penthouse party from 98.5 KLUC, Las Vegas’ Number One Hit Music Station and Republic Records.

