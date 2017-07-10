Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 7/10/17

July 10, 2017 9:35 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

From 1876 to 1887, Major League Baseball players could request where the pitcher threw the pitches during an at-bat: High, low, or middle. And the umpire adjusted the strike zone to the request.

Every character on “The Simpsons” only has four fingers on their hand . . . except for God, who has five when he’s appeared in Homer’s various visions and dreams.

Mount Vesuvius in Italy is still an active volcano and 550,000 people would need to be immediately evacuated if it erupts again.

There hasn’t been an NFL game with the final score 7-to-nothing in over 30 years. On December 4, 1983, the Patriots beat the Saints 7-0 . . . that was the last time.

Most of Steve Jobs’ wealth came from Disney, not Apple. When Disney acquired Pixar from him in 2006, he got 7.4% of Disney . . . worth about $4.4 billion. He “only” had about $2.1 billion from Apple.

