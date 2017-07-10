Niall Horan Goes Shirtless, Shares Bad ‘Slow Hands’ News

By Hayden Wright

Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands” put him on the map as a rising solo star, but fans may never see the long-awaited video he made for the song. Horan recently told Ash London LIVE! that the results for his debut visuals were…a bit disappointing.

“[I] don’t think the videos going to happen,” he said. “I shot it and then it didn’t turn out how I wanted it to.”

Nevertheless, Niall has kept his fan base engaged with a handful of shirtless appearances on Snapchat. The former One Direction singer, reclined in bed, offered a flirty “Good morning” to his followers.

It’s unclear whether or not Horan will re-shoot the “Slow Hands” video, though the song is sitting pretty at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

See Niall’s provocative selfie here:

Niall's snapchat story (July 10th) https://t.co/jKRoglQsTs —

Niall Horan News (@NJHNEWS) July 10, 2017