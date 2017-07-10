Niall Horan Announces First-Ever Solo Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

One Direction fans, get ready. Niall Horan has just released dates for his first-ever of solo tour, Flicker Sessions 2017. Horan will kick off the worldwide outing on his home turf in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 29.

Fans can go to Horan’s website for more tour details and ticket information.

Check out Horan’s full run of dates below.

Hello lovely people, I’m delighted to announce the Flicker Sessions 2017. Go to niallhoran.com for all the… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 10, 2017

8/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

8/31 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

9/3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet

9/10 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

9/14 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ex Theater

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/26 – Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa

10/1 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/01 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

11/3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/4 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

11/6 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

11/9 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

