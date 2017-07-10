Should You Go “Number 2” in the Lobby Bathroom at the Hotel?

While Chet was out on vacation last week, he stayed at one of his favorite hotel’s in Seattle. One morning, he was having a conversation with the hotel manager, who explained a strange phenomenon occurring within the hotel… Hotel Guests who use the Lobby bathroom to go “Number 2!” Is this a normal thing that happens? How long into a relationship can you use the hotel bathroom?

Chet’s never felt the need to use the Lobby Bathroom (by choice) but Kayla’s hilariously experienced in this activity… Listen Below!