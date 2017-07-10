Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Should You Go “Number 2” in the Lobby Bathroom at the Hotel?

July 10, 2017 11:27 AM By Chet Buchanan
While Chet was out on vacation last week, he stayed at one of his favorite hotel’s in Seattle. One morning, he was having a conversation with the hotel manager, who explained a strange phenomenon occurring within the hotel… Hotel Guests who use the Lobby bathroom to go “Number 2!” Is this a normal thing that happens? How long into a relationship can you use the hotel bathroom?

Chet’s never felt the need to use the Lobby Bathroom (by choice) but Kayla’s hilariously experienced in this activity… Listen Below! 

