Spence’s Challenge: Monday, July 10th

July 10, 2017 11:26 AM By Spence
After returning from a long vacation, Spence goes 4 for 5 and breezes to another win in Spence’s Challenge! Think you have what it takes to beat Spence? If you can just tie him, you’d win the $423 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Not to mention the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The number one pick of this year’s NBA Draft, Markelle Fultz is going to sit out the rest of NBA Summer League after rolling an ankle. What team does he play for?            A: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
  2. A teenager hit the lotter for six figure jackpots twice in one week in which state?             A: CALIFORNIA
  3. Julianna Hough got married Saturday to a pro athlete…. what sport does he play?             A: HOCKEY
  4. Who’s responding to social media backlash after a post about women in the workplace?             A: ASHTON KUTCHER
  5. A certain segment of the internet is really upset about Eileen Davidson leaving which Real Housewives show?             A: BEVERLY HILLS
