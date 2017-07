Austin Goddard is a 16 year old sophomore in Cincinnati, Ohio, who recently got his first job working at a Skyline Chile Restaurant with his mom. A few weeks earlier, Austin became CPR certified, as it is a requirement for all sophomores at his high school. Well, it just so happens a 74 year old man had a heart attack on Austins second day of work! And Austin knew exactly what to do… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

