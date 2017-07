Jay-Z is coming to Las Vegas! He’s bringing his 4:44 Tour to the T-Mobile Arena on October 28 — and we’re giving away tickets all this week to what’s sure to be one of the city’s biggest shows of 2017! Be listening during the 4 p.m. hour Monday through Thursday during John Moug’s show, then all day Friday for your chance to win!

