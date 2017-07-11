Chet’s Randoms for 7/11/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The country of Liechtenstein has won nine Olympic medals, and all of them are in alpine skiing.

The day that Michael Jackson caught on fire while he was filming a Pepsi commercial was literally the halfway point of his life. It happened 9,282 days after he was born . . . and he died 9,281 days after it happened.

In Vietnam, they call the Vietnam War the “American War.”

There’s an old wives’ tale that says a pregnant woman who has heartburn is more likely to have a hairy baby . . . and that’s actually TRUE. A study out of Johns Hopkins University proved it, and linked both to a woman’s estrogen levels.

There’s only one confirmed case in history of an adult human being killed by coyotes . . . a 19-year-old woman was attacked and killed by coyotes in Nova Scotia, Canada in 2009.