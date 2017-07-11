Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, July 11th

$448 is now in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot and only one person stands in the way between you and your money… Spence! Think you have what it takes to beat him? Five questions, thirty seconds, tie Spence and win all the cash in the jackpot, beat him and win the $1,000 bonus! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

What is this new thing people are freaking out about in Costco’s food court? A: CHEESEBURGER Who crushed a Twitter reply to Whole Foods with a 13-year-old comedic callback? A: JESSICA SIMPSON Who won the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby last night? A: AARON JUDGE In what city is the All Star Game being held? A: MIAMI Name one of tonight’s starting pitchers……. A: MAX SCHERZER, CHRIS SALE

