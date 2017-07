An elderly couple lost their 12 year old retriever when he accidentally snuck away from them on a winter vacation… The couple looked of months to find their lost dog before they finally gave up. Winter was harsh, and it would be incredibly hard for even an animal indigenous to the region to survive it. 9 Months later, a FaceBook post reunites the family! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

