Amazon Prime Price is Right: Round 2

July 12, 2017 8:49 AM By Chet Buchanan
In honor of Amazon Prime Day passing, we decided it was only right to play another round of “Amazon Prime Price is Right!” Have you ever played The Price is Right? How about Amazon Prime Price is right…? This is  a game where you get the chance to compete to guess the price of different Amazon Prime items that you can actually buy on Amazon, such as “Glow in the Dark Toilet Paper” and “A Snowball Fight in a Can.” Whoever guess’s the closest price to the actual items price, wins!

You wont believe some of the things you can buy on Amazon… Find out how much they cost, Below!

