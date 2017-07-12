Chet’s Randoms for 7/12/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The guy who founded the Spalding sporting goods company is Albert Spalding . . . who’s in the baseball Hall of Fame. He was a pitcher in the 1870s.

If you could only die in sudden accidents and not from disease or old age, the average person would live to be 8,938 years old, and some people who really beat the odds would live into their 40,000s.

The Tour de France started as a publicity stunt in 1903 to promote a daily sports newspaper called “L’Auto”.

Violence is actually pretty rare in bank robberies . . . it only happens about one out of 25 times. Most of the time a robber hands the teller a note, gets the money, and leaves.

FedEx almost went under back in the ’70s in their early years . . . they only had $5,000 in the bank and needed to pay off $24,000. They’re still around because the founder took the last $5,000 to Vegas, gambled it on blackjack, and won $27,000.