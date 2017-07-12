Hollywood Sav X Ben Harris – “All Kinda”

It’s always dope when you can link two individuals who would have most likely never ever crossed paths. That’s what happened here with my brotha Sav & the homie Ben Harris. Knowing Sav from Ohio and going through 4 years of college with him – we have worked on many different projects together.

When I moved out here to Vegas 3 years ago Ben was one of the first artists I came into contact with once I started my digging into the underground scene. But how did this song come together?

Well no lie, Sav sent it to me over a year ago & I fell in love with it. But it had an open verse and we didn’t know what to do with it. Time goes by, so forth and so on. The thought finally crossed my mind to reach out to Ben and sure enough he was down! So BOOM there it is and now the record is here for your ear candy pleasures!

Quick secret (Sav has grown out of the song and doesn’t even like it anymore. I’m assuming due to time and having heard it so many damn times but nonetheless I believe the song is a BANGER. So if you happen to like the record and happen to see Sav make sure you let him know how hard it goes!)