Jada Pinkett Smith Still Emotional Over Tupac Movie: ‘It was a Huge Disservice’

Going on 21 years after his death, and nearly a month after the release of a biopic on his life, Jada Pinkett Smith still gets so emotional about her relationship with Tupac Shakur and the way it was depicted in All Eyez On Me she was fighting back tears this morning talking about it.

“What you’re seeing in regards to my relationship with 2Pac is not true,” she told V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith and Jarard J Wednesday morning; reiterating what she said on social media the weekend All Eyez On Me hit theaters.

Those posts, the actress explained, were “important to me because my relationship was really special and it was very complicated, and I just felt like [the movie] was a huge disservice.”

“My relationship with Pac would have shown people a true, what he truly was. Cause it’s one thing to see Pac’s persona, publicly, and who he was personally.”

At this point, Pinkett Smith’s interview to promote the upcoming comedy “Girls Trip” seemed to sharply turn to a riveting lesson on respecting black culture.

“I felt like [All Eyez On Me] was exploitive of me and Pac — how they used our relationship to sell a movie. And I just felt like it was tomb raiding, in regards to Pac.”

“I feel like we as black people, we have got to protect those individuals that we say are important to us, to our history and to our culture. We can not expect other people to do that if we’re not willing to do that ourselves. Pac is precious to us.”

“If you really feel like you did right by Pac, then congratulations,” Pinkett Smith said almost admonishingly. “But if you didn’t, really sit with that. Cause I hope next time if you get an opportunity to make another movie about a legend you’ll do a different thing.”

Her response resonated so that when she returned to the studio hours later Big Tigger had to ask “what got you to that place”?

And she barely blinked before she replied: “Because I can’t kick somebody’s ass or throw a table, all I can do is cry… I get really angry.”

But with that, Pinkett Smith added “I have decided that I will start sharing more, especially since that movie came out. Because I was like, if they only really knew… we adored each other. It was really about survival between us.”