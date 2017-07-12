Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Martin Shkreli Allegedly Spent $10K on JAY-Z Tickets with Company Funds

July 12, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

By Abby Hassler

Pharma bro Martin Shkreli allegedly spent $10,000 on JAY-Z tickets, according to court testimony on Tuesday (July 11).

Related: JAY-Z, Kendick Lamar, Chris Rock Talk Relationships with Women

Records indicate that Retrophin funded his expensive concert venture when the organization was already on a tight budget, according to CNBC.

It is not reported what tour the tickets may have been for, but the timing suggests it was for JAY-Z’s world tour in 2013 or 2014 in support of the rapper’s 2013 album Magna Carta Holy Grail. 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live