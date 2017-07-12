Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, July 12th

July 12, 2017 8:47 AM By Spence
Do you have what it takes to beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge? It’s a five question pop-culture trivia game with $473.00 on the line in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! All you have to do is tie Spence for the cash, beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The FAA is investigating a close call from Friday when an Air Canada jet almost landed in the wrong place at which airport?           A: SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL/SFO
  2. Sunday, two players at the World Series of Poker had a heated exchange over doing what at the table?           A: TEXTING
  3. The cities for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics have reportedly been chosen. They are Los Angeles and whom?           A: PARIS
  4. A producer for Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s early 2000’s reality show is spilling behind the scenes secrets. Do you remember the name of that show?             A: NEWLYWEDS
  5. Which major social media company just got a new CFO?              A: TWITTER
