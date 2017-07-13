Chet’s Randoms for 7/13/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The first professional football league in America was called the National Football League . . . but it has no relation to the modern one. It lasted one season in 1902 and featured a mix of football players and pro baseball players.

The most common answer on “Jeopardy” is “What is China?” From 1984 through 2012, that was the correct answer for 216 questions.

The first African-American to win an Oscar for something other than acting was Isaac Hayes. He won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Theme From Shaft” in 1971.

The reason Hitler shaved his mustache down to a square is because he had trouble fitting a regular mustache into a gas mask. Although he didn’t invent the look or anything. It’s the ‘toothbrush’ mustache, and it was made popular by Charlie Chaplin.

Sneezes can leave your mouth at more than 200 miles per hour.