Kesha Says Creation of New Single ‘Woman’ was ‘Pure Raw Joy’

By Robyn Collins

Kesha has written a personal, passionate essay about the creation of her new single, “Woman.”

“That day was one of the best writing sessions of my life,” she wrote. “It was pure raw joy. I have never had such a wonderful and hilarious work day as I did that day. It was one of those days I’ll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music.”

“It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism,” she added.

In the essay, which was penned for Rolling Stone, Kesha wrote that she feels like the song and video, which she co-directed, capture the impulsive energy she experienced the day she wrote the song.

“With “Woman,” I hope my fans will hear that wild spirit still strong inside me but this time it was created more raw, spontaneously and with all live instrumentation, which I found was a huge reason I loved the records I did love.”

The singer recorded the song with Dap-Kings and explained why it was so important to her to do so, “I wanted this song to capture that organic, raw, soulful sound and keep the imperfect moments in the recordings because I find the magic in the imperfections.

“I knew we had a good song but since the day we wrote it I had wanted that Dap-Kings special sauce to take it to the next level. It was such an experience to come into their world and see the stacks of reel to reel tapes of Sharon Jones and Reigning Sound records that I love along the walls.”

Watch the explicit video here.