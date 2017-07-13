Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, July 13th

Spence win’s another game today adding to his 17 game win streak along with $25.00 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Will you beat him next? If you can tie Spence you’ll win the $498 in the Jackpot… beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Vince Wilfor is getting some press for a really big fish he caught. Why do we know Vince’s name? A: PRO FOOTBALL PLAYER
- NASA’s Juno spacecraft sent back pictures of the Great Red Spot on which planet? A: JUPITER
- Now Kid Rock say’s he’s running for office… even though he hasn’t filed yet. Which office? A: US Senate
- What kid’s apparel company is closing 350 stores to try and get out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy? A: GYMBOREE
- Lebron James made the right decision when he backed Blaze Pizza after passing on $14 million from which company? A: MCDONALD’S