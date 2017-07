Josh and Michelle matched on tinder back in September 20th of 2014. The two haven’t met yet, but for three years they’ve been hilariously playing month-long phone tag with each other! Tinder has now offered the two a free trip to Hawaii so they could finally meet! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

