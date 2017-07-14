Chet’s Randoms for 7/14/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The “Mission: Impossible” TV series invented the term “self-destruct” with their famous mission instructions that would, quote, “self-destruct in five seconds.”

There’s a tiny epoxy shield inside of a soda can . . . otherwise, the soda would make the can corrode in three days.

The longest winning streak in any professional sport in history is held by a squash player from Pakistan. He won 555 consecutive matches from 1981 to 1986.

George Lucas’s original title for “Star Wars” was “The Journal of the Whills”. Then he changed it to “Adventures of the Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills, Saga 1: The Star Wars”. Fortunately he shortened it.

If you’re over 45, the world population has doubled in your lifetime.