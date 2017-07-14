Spence’s Challenge: Friday, July 14th

Do you want a chance to win over $1500? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop culture trivia game, with all of the questions ripped straight from the latest headlines. If you can tie Spence, you’ll win the $523 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
- Major League Baseball outfielder just walked away from his team and a 1 year-$5 million contract. What team did he leave? A: TAMPA BAY
- Which airline allegedly left a woman with Alzheimer’s at the airport in Boston? A: JET BLUE
- What store is rationing their supply of Cauliflower Rice in some locations due to high demand? A: TRADER JOE’S
- Princess Kate wore a tiara to a state dinner Wednesday that once belonged to whom? A: PRINCESS DIANA
- The Sri Lankan navy had to save an animal that mysteriously ended up five miles out to seat. Which animal? A: AN ELEPHANT