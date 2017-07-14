Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, July 14th

July 14, 2017 10:07 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Do you want a chance to win over $1500? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop culture trivia game, with all of the questions ripped straight from the latest headlines. If you can tie Spence, you’ll win the $523 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Oh, and don’t forget about the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Major League Baseball outfielder just walked away from his team and a 1 year-$5 million contract. What team did he leave?       A: TAMPA BAY
  2. Which airline allegedly left a woman with Alzheimer’s at the airport in Boston?     A: JET BLUE
  3. What store is rationing their supply of Cauliflower Rice in some locations due to high demand?        A: TRADER JOE’S 
  4. Princess Kate wore a tiara to a state dinner Wednesday that once belonged to whom?        A: PRINCESS DIANA
  5. The Sri Lankan navy had to save an animal that mysteriously ended up five miles out to seat. Which animal?      A: AN ELEPHANT
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live