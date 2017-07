We all need a little more Donnie Wahlberg in our lives! Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.00 meal at the local Waffle House. Both of Wahlberg’s parents waited tables for years, so he really appropriates when a restaurant provides good service… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” ‘

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am