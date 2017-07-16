Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Game of Thrones – Song of the Week

July 16, 2017 12:37 PM By Spence
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, hbo, parodies, parody, Song of the Week, Spence, tv

Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo’s resident “Game of Thrones” nerd is your boy, Spence. Sunday night at 6pm, (HBO East coast feed) he will be sitting, intently, in front of his TV anticipating what will happen next on the HBO fantasy drama.

Season seven kicks off with Cersei in charge, the Mother of Dragons and her army headed to King’s Landing to claim the throne while Jon Snow is uniting the north to prepare for the White Walkers.

If this is all nonsense to you, here’s a song that should help you understand.
 


 

