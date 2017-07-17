Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Bad Hair Stylist … Can You Ask for Your Money Back?

July 17, 2017 9:14 AM By Chet Buchanan
Kayla was out of town over the weekend to attend a wedding that she was a bridesmaid in. Kayla was among 9 other bridesmaids who were invited to be apart of the wedding. Due to the tight scheduling, each bridesmaid had to get ready early  in the morning (8am) even though the wedding didn’t start until later in the day (6pm). Kayla (along with the other bridesmaids) hired a hair stylist to style their hairs in a specific way… Well, after all 10 bridesmaids got their hair done, they ended up hating it! Even the bride didn’t like her hair!

Kayla didn’t ask for her money back, because she was afraid of taking the attention off of the bride. What do you think? Should Kayla have asked for her money back, or did she make the right move? Listen, Below!

