Chet’s Randoms for 7/17/17

July 17, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you . . .

The word “Ouija” is trademarked by Hasbro.

With inflation, the value of a dollar is almost exactly HALF what it was in 1989.  In other words, it takes $200 today to buy what it cost $100 to buy back then.

Terrell Owens is the only player in NFL history who scored a touchdown against all 32 teams.  In fact, he scored at least two touchdowns against all of them during his career as a wide receiver with five different teams.

The first five home products that used electricity were the sewing machine, the fan, the tea kettle, the toaster . . . and the vibrating adult love toy.

It’s illegal in France to name a pig “Napoleon.”

