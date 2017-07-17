Chet’s Randoms for 7/17/17

Here are some random facts for you . . .

The word “Ouija” is trademarked by Hasbro.

With inflation, the value of a dollar is almost exactly HALF what it was in 1989. In other words, it takes $200 today to buy what it cost $100 to buy back then.

Terrell Owens is the only player in NFL history who scored a touchdown against all 32 teams. In fact, he scored at least two touchdowns against all of them during his career as a wide receiver with five different teams.

The first five home products that used electricity were the sewing machine, the fan, the tea kettle, the toaster . . . and the vibrating adult love toy.

It’s illegal in France to name a pig “Napoleon.”