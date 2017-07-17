Demi Lovato Hosts Vegas Strip Penthouse Party With Fans

It was a surreal moment for the crowd of about 100 lucky VIP attendees enjoying the blowout bash in a swanky Caesars Palace penthouse overlooking the Las Vegas Strip Friday night. As the throng on the patio dance floor bounced to the infectious Brazilian Carnivale inspired groove of Jax Jones’ new dance hit “Instruction,” one of the track’s featured performers, pop powerhouse Demi Lovato, was right there in the heart of the dance orgy with her fans.

Shaking and fist-pumping to the beat, even serving up mid-dance selfies with a few bold partiers, Lovato was literally the center of attention as circles of her ecstatic fans danced around — and with — the Grammy nominee.

It was the type of fan-centric moment at the heart of Lovato’s current five-day, seven-city house party tour promoting her new single “Sorry Not Sorry,” the first track released off her upcoming sixth album.

“There’s a new album coming out later this year,” Lovato told 98.5 KLUC’s John Moug. “I’ve been really, really excited about working in the studio. It’s gonna be more R&B pop.”

GALLERY: Demi Lovato Penthouse Party Meet and Greet with Fans!; July 14, 2017

Even with the rest of that record still a mystery, fans at her Vegas penthouse party, including dozens of KLUC contest winners, were more than psyched to enjoy the first taste of Lovato’s new stuff.

Longtime BFF Nick Jonas took the stage first to introduce Lovato, explaining how his former “Camp Rock” co-star played “Sorry Not Sorry” for him for the first time in Sin City two months ago.

“She played it for me in this great city of Las Vegas, so I thought it was only appropriate that I came out in support of the team and partied with all of you here tonight,” Jonas said.

Flanked by a crew of dancers hoisting ring-girl style placards with the already ubiquitous #SNS hashtag, Lovato hit the penthouse patio stage to thunderous applause. Despite a quick technical difficulty (which allowed Lovato a moment to chat about the oppressive 9 p.m., still-100-degrees Las Vegas heat with the equally sweltering audience), the star eventually launched into an enthusiastic version of the anthemic new single.

Following the song, Lovato jumped down off the stage and had all the partygoers huddle in for a big group picture before the introductory strains of “Instruction” kicked off the show closing dance party-palooza.

As fans gathered inside to take pictures with Lovato, partiers got another surprise as Lovato buddy and “Sorry Not Sorry” video co-star Wiz Khalifa stopped by the penthouse to say hi and take in the scene.

Yep…just another night in Las Vegas.