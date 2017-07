Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo’s resident “Game of Thrones” nerd is Spence. The last two weeks he would not shut up about the season seven premiere of HBO’s fantasy drama. Well, the show came and went and he still won’t shut up about it.

To the main title theme song of the show, Spence has recapped what went down on episode one, Sunday night. Don’t worry, there are no real spoilers, just so so singing and lame attempts at rhyming. See the video.