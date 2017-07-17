Spence’s Challenge: Monday, July 17th

Spence’s Challenge is a five question pop-culture trivia games, with all of the question ripped straight from the biggest headlines. Do you think you have what it takes to beat Spence? He’s only lost three times ever… If you just tie Spence, you’ll win the $568 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! Not to mention the $1,000 bonus if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is still upset at which team’s Defensive Coordinator for wearing a shirt that pictured the commissioner as a clown? A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- Yesterday the BBC revealed the 13th Doctor Who in series history. What’s different? A: DOCTOR WHO IS A WOMAN
- An extremely rare photo from a deleted scene in a classic movie was posted to Insta on Friday. What movie? A: ROCKY
- Who says the last line on a new trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi?” A: THE LATE CARRIE FISHER
- Disney announced the Genie in the live action Aladdin will be played by whom? A: WILL SMITH