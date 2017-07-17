The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/17/17

Jack Foley is a six year old in Long Island, New York, who was born with a rare birth defect called “hypoplastic left heart syndrome” (HLHS) that only affects 1,000 babies a year in the US… Due to the disease, Jack only has half a heart! Doctors told his parents it would probably be best to terminate the pregnancy before birth, but Jacks parents refused! So where is Jack today? At six years old, he just completed his first children triathlon! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

