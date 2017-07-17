Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 7/17/17

July 17, 2017 9:11 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Jack Foley is a six year old in Long Island, New York, who was born with a rare birth defect called “hypoplastic left heart syndrome” (HLHS) that only affects 1,000 babies a year in the US… Due to the disease, Jack only has half a heart! Doctors told his parents it would probably be best to terminate the pregnancy before birth, but Jacks parents refused! So where is Jack today? At six years old, he just completed his first children triathlon! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” 

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live