Chet’s Randoms for 7/18/17

July 18, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
The mood ring and the Thighmaster were invented by the same man, Joshua Reynolds . . . who also happens to be one of the heirs to the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

Destiny’s Child was originally called Girl’s Tyme and had six members.

“Trick” birthday candles that reignite after you blow them out have been illegal in Canada since 1977.

The first big studio movie to feature the F-word was“MASH” in 1970.  There was a big football game at the climax of the movie and a character named Painless says, quote, “All right, Bud, your [effing] head is coming right off!”

Verne Troyer . . . a.k.a. Mini-Me from the “Austin Powers” movies . . . was raised Amish.

